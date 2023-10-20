Liberia: 'No Candidate Obtained 50 Percent Plus One' - LEON Election Results Analysis

Monrovia — In the wake of Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) counting and results tabulation process, the Liberia Elections Observation Network (LEON), has admitted that its results analysis from Liberia's recently held election shows that no candidate could have reached the 50% plus one threshold for a first-round victory during the 2023 presidential election.

LEON in a press conference held on Wednesday in Monrovia, announced its sample-based observation (SBO) findings from the 2023 presidential election results consistent with NEC's official presidential election results.

Madam Juli Endee, a member of LEON's Steering Committee, said to give the people of Liberia confidence in the presidential electoral process and demonstrate the degree to which the official results reflect the people's will, LEON has released its SBO results data analysis. The analysis is based on counting data submitted by LEON's observers at 860 of 904 (95.1%) designated polling places.

She said: "LEON's results analysis shows that no candidate could have reached the 50% plus one threshold for a first-round victory during the 2023 presidential election.

According to her, LEON results released are in line with the NEC results thus far and "consistent" with polling place-level data collected and analyzed by LEON as part of its sample-based observation (SBO) during the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

She added LEON with a viable data sample and enabled LEON to provide an estimated range - the lowest value and highest value that each candidate could be expected to achieve - within which the official results from all polling places should fall.

She said the SBO approach is a proven, statistically based methodology used in more than 40 countries for over three decades to evaluate the quality and integrity of an electoral process.

"LEON's consistent sampling results indicate that NEC's official results can be viewed by stakeholders and voters with trust and confidence.

"In Liberia, LEON deployed 904 NEC accredited short-term observers (STOs) to a randomly selected, representative sample of polling places in all 73 electoral districts among the 15 counties. LEON observers followed the voting and counting process at sample locations on Election Day and recorded NEC results data posted publicly at the polling places observed.

"The results data recorded by observers was validated by photographs of the results sheets and cross-verified by LEON's data clerks at its data center. "LEON observers reported a transparent counting process in the presence of party agents/poll watchers and observers. LEON observed results tabulation at the 19 NEC tally centers and is confident that it was conducted transparently and by procedures.

"LEON assesses that NEC largely adhered to its opening of polls, voting, closing of polls, counting, and results tabulation procedures, and they were conducted professionally and transparently.

Madam Endee commended the National Elections Commission (NEC) for largely adhering to its policies and procedures throughout the electoral and results tabulation processes across the country.

"Liberian people on their peaceful participation, demonstrated by the current national voter turnout rate of 77.71%. LEON calls upon political contestants and supporters to respect the will of the Liberian people, as represented by NEC's official results. LEON urges all stakeholders to redouble their commitment to peaceful and democratic elections during the second round of presidential elections," Madam Endee said.