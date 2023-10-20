Africa: Cameroon - Landslides Kills More Than 30 People in Yaoundé, Greenpeace Calls On the Government to Act and for Polluters to Pay

press release

Yaoundé — Yaounde, October 10, 2023 - . Greenpeace Africa sends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims following landslides in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, and calls on the Cameroonian government to improve land-use planning for the safety of its citizens.

Stella Tchoukep, Forest Campaigner at Greenpeace Afrique said :

"The Mbankolo tragedy is not a new or isolated incident. Most frustratingly - it was predictable. Cameroon's land-use planning process started in 2011 with the Orientation law for land use planning and sustainable development, and the validation of the National Land Use Planning and Sustainable Development in 2016. Yet, no effective actions have been implemented thus far. Authorities must ensure that the land is suitable before settlement and restrict certain types of land use where geological and slope stability remains a question."

"Landslides cause considerable great economic losses and are becoming more severe due to harmful emissions and obstructing climate action by the fossil fuel industry. it's time these polluters pay for the loss and damage they cause," Stella Tchoukep added In October and November 2022, Yaounde recorded two other mortal landslides in Mimboman and Damas. A similar tragedy occurred in August 2021 in the town of Foumban, killing a father and his two children.

Further landslides killed nearly 43 people in 2019 in the city of Bafoussam (West Cameroon).