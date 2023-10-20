Egypt: Shoukry Discussed the Continuing Escalations in Gaza and Its Devastating Impact On the Palestinian People

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Thursday 19/10/2023 that the possibility of liquidating the Palestinian cause through the forced displacement of the Palestinian people to other neighboring countries is 'unthinkable' and 'cannot happen'.

During a joint press conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Cairo, Shoukry said that they discussed the continuing escalations in Gaza and its devastating impact on the Palestinian people.

Shoukry praised the United Nations' call for a ceasefire amid the escalation of the crisis and the fall of thousands of innocent Palestinian victims.

He noted that President Sisi called for the Cairo Summit for Peace, during which "we will work to reach an international solution in line with humanitarian principles to stop the escalation in Gaza."

Shoukry added: "I completely agree with the UN Secretary-General that targeting humanitarian and UN headquarters is a flagrant violation of humanitarian law and must stop immediately."

The FM also stressed on Egypt's keenness that Gaza crossing must operate immediately.

"We are seeking to make the crossing operating again in order to enter the aid to Gaza, despite the continuous bombing by the Israeli side."

Shoukry affirmed that Egypt has always warned against the continuing escalations against Palestinians and lack of regard for international legitimacy.

"We see no alternative solution but for the parties to return to the negotiating table to agree on a two-state solution. We appeal to everyone to listen to the voice of reason and wisdom and stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip." Shoukry said.

He expressed Egypt's appreciation to the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his keenness to be present in person to supervise the crossing of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Cairo on Thursday to hold talks with the political leadership.

A Palestinian official told media in Gaza that Guterres plans a visit to the Rafah border crossing to announce the UN plan to send humanitarian aid to the strip.

US President Joe Biden said in statements on Wednesday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing to allow about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He told reporters that President Sisi 'deserves some real credit because he was accommodating'.

According to another statement issued by the white house Biden discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza with president Sisi during a phone call, Wednesday.

The white house stated that two leaders discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population.

The two also leaders agreed to work together closely on encouraging an urgent and robust international response to the UN's humanitarian appeal.

They agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Middle East, prevent escalation of the conflict, and set the circumstances for a durable, permanent peace in the region. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the enduring, strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt.