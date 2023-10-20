Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Approves N3.1 Billion for Retirees' Gratuity, Death Benefits

20 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

The governor says it is in line with his commitment to easing the hardship faced by the "elderly, who are among the state's most vulnerable".

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the release of N3.1 billion for the payment of gratuity for retirees and death benefits for families of the deceased under the Defined Benefit Scheme and the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, said in a statement on Thursday, that the approval was in line with the governor's commitment to easing the hardship faced by the "elderly, who are among the state's most vulnerable."

"Governor Sani remains committed to ensuring that upon retirement, workers who have served Kaduna State diligently, have full access to what is rightfully theirs.

"The Kaduna State Government through the State Pension Bureau is resolute in ensuring the continuity of the release of these payments for gratuity and death benefits to beneficiaries in the state.

" The release of these funds will aid in ameliorating the ripple effects of current economic realities, especially for the elderly who have retired from active service," the statement said.

The full list and details of beneficiaries will be released by the State Pension Bureau in the coming days.

Pensioners rejoice

Elated pensioners applauded Mr Sani for the gesture.

Families of some pensioners who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna, the state capital, called on the governor to supervise the disbursement so that the right people got their benefits.

"I am a pensioner, I retired as a teacher about eight years ago and have been battling to get my pension. They keep telling us the state government has not paid.

"With this, I hope it will take care of all of us primary school teachers who have retired long ago and are yet to receive our pension." Malama Zainab said.

Another resident, Dalladi Umar, said, " My father has died, we are waiting for his death benefits, we hope with this we will get. We thank the governor for remembering the pensioners."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.