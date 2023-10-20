Mozambique: Court Orders Vote Recount in Matola

"A recount of all the polling stations in the municipal elections in the City of Matola" was ordered today (Thursday 19 Oct) by he Matola District Court, upholding an appeal by the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM). Matola is Mozambique biggest city.

The irregularities found, which were the subject of the appeal, cannot be considered minor because "the increase and decrease in the number of voters found does not allow us to ascertain whether the 11,800 votes claimed by the MDM were actually withdrawn." For the Court, the irregularities jeopardise the freedom and transparency of the process and violate the democratic principle.