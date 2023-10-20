Nigeria's Ambassador to Morocco Is Dead

The Nigerian ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, has died at the age of 42.

A statement by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Abubakar Sadiq Mohd, Zaria revealed that Bamalli died at a private hospital in Lagos while in transit to Morocco.

He was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau.

The statement added that "funeral prayers will be announced later."

He is survived by a wife and 2 children.

Bamalli was appointed last year by former President Muhammadu Buhari.