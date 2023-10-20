Nigeria: Rights Group Tasks NNPC On Oil Sector Repositioning

20 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Andrew Ojiezel

A human rights group, Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria has urged the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to support President Bola Tinubu's efforts at repositioning the oil sector.

At a press briefing in Ikeja, Lagos, which was attended by its leaders, Shina Loremikan, Rasaq Oladosu, Gbenga Soloki and Declan Ihekaire, the group stressed the need for transparency, accountability and integrity in the functioning of public institutions, especially those as crucial as the NNPC.

It faulted the campaign of calumny, against the management and the group chief executive of NNPC in the past few weeks.

The spokesman of the group, Comrade Ihekaire, stated they firmly believe that it is their duty as citizens and organisations committed to good governance to ensure that any allegations of wrongdoing are thoroughly investigated, and justice is served if needed.

The coalition warned that allegations are not used as a political weapon to achieve ulterior motives that could jeopardize the stability and progress of the NNPC.

"Allegations of corruption or misconduct should never be wielded as a political tool for the sole purpose of tarnishing reputations and creating chaos within the organisation."

According to Ihekaire, the group was confronted with another in the series of the desperation of the elements against the NNPC in their premeditated plot to blackmail the management of the NNPC and its Chief Executive, Mr. Mele Kyari, by the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP).

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.