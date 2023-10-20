Nigeria: Rights Group Tasks NNPC On Oil Sector Repositioning

A human rights group, Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria has urged the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to support President Bola Tinubu's efforts at repositioning the oil sector.

At a press briefing in Ikeja, Lagos, which was attended by its leaders, Shina Loremikan, Rasaq Oladosu, Gbenga Soloki and Declan Ihekaire, the group stressed the need for transparency, accountability and integrity in the functioning of public institutions, especially those as crucial as the NNPC.

It faulted the campaign of calumny, against the management and the group chief executive of NNPC in the past few weeks.

The spokesman of the group, Comrade Ihekaire, stated they firmly believe that it is their duty as citizens and organisations committed to good governance to ensure that any allegations of wrongdoing are thoroughly investigated, and justice is served if needed.

The coalition warned that allegations are not used as a political weapon to achieve ulterior motives that could jeopardize the stability and progress of the NNPC.

"Allegations of corruption or misconduct should never be wielded as a political tool for the sole purpose of tarnishing reputations and creating chaos within the organisation."

According to Ihekaire, the group was confronted with another in the series of the desperation of the elements against the NNPC in their premeditated plot to blackmail the management of the NNPC and its Chief Executive, Mr. Mele Kyari, by the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP).