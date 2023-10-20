Nigeria: Kano Govt Sponsors 1,001 Postgraduate Students On Foreign Scholarship

The Kano State Government is sponsoring about 1001 postgraduate students to India and Uganda for various postgraduate programs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Abba Kabir inaugurated the state foreign scholarship scheme, beginning with 550 persons, on Thursday in Kano.

Kabir extolled the foreign scholarship scheme introduced by the former governor of the state, Sen. Rabi'u Kwankwaso, while revealing the benefits the state was getting from it.

He stated that the effort of the Kwankwaso administration had been a huge impetus for his administration to continue with it.

Kabir said it was clearly seen that some of those trained under the scheme by Kwankwaso were now occupying important positions of authority in the present administration.

Some of them, he said, include the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Ibrahm; the Statistician General of the State, Prof. Aliyu Isa Aliyu; and the Special Adviser on Innovation, Dr Bashir Muzakkir, among others.

Kabir said, "Let me say that the foreign scholarship scheme was initiated by the administration of our mentor, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

"The Distinguished Senator sponsored three batches of scholars for foreign studies in about 16 countries across the globe.

"This singular effort by his administration has produced many professionals and Ph.D. holders, thousands of masters degree holders, thousands of professionals in medical sciences, engineering, natural sciences, pilots, maritime specialists, etc.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The practical effort of Kwankwaso's administration has been a huge impetus for our administration to continue with this very useful and popular policy of foreign scholarship.

"In this regard, I am very happy to say that some of the products of this policy are today occupying important government positions of authority in the present administration."

Earlier in his speech, Kwankwaso praised the effort of the state government for continuing along the same path.

He called on the beneficiaries to ensure that they lived up to their expectations and become useful to their parents, relatives, and the country at large.

Mr Babangida Salisu, from Tauroni Local Government Area, lauded the commitment demonstrated by Kabir for investing in the foreign scholarship scheme.

Salisu, a beneficiary of Kwankwaso's foreign scholarship who studied Information Technology at a Ugandan university, stated he is lucky to get another one to study Computer Science at Mewar University in India for his Master's degree.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first batch of 550 students collected their scholarship offers and travel documents from the governor.

They were also hosted to a farewell dinner by Kabir at the Government House.