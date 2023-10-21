Chad: Supporting Accountability for October 20, 2022 Violence in Chad

document

Government of Chad security forces killed four demonstrators outside the U.S. Embassy in N'Djamena on October 20, 2022. Over the last year and in multiple meetings with senior Chadian officials, the United States has pressed for accountability for these killings. Despite assurances that the matter had been handed over to the Public Prosecutor, we have seen no sign that the Government of Chad is taking action to investigate or bring the perpetrators to justice.

In addition, we are unaware of any information regarding government investigation of the use of lethal force by security forces against other protestors during and after the October 20 demonstrations. Nor are we aware of any government action to investigate the subsequent detention and death of protestors in custody. For Chad to successfully pursue a transition to democratic elections, the government must create the conditions for unarmed opposition and civil society groups to fully participate in the political process. The United States renews its call for full investigations of these events and accountability for anyone responsible for human rights violations and abuses.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson