Nigerian Senate Wants Electronic Transmission of Election Results From 2027

The Senate said the ambiguity evident in Section 64 of the Electoral Act should be removed to allow for the use of technology in transmitting election results.

The Senate has proposed that from 2027, all election results and results sheets used at collation centres should be electronically transmitted to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja before final declaration of the winners of elections.

It also recommended the introduction of diaspora voting to enable Nigerians resident abroad to vote for their preferred candidates during elections back home.

These are contained in the communique issued at the end of the two-day retreat for senators in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday.

The retreat was organised by the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILDS).

It was attended by some members of the executive arm with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, representing President Bola Tinubu.

"Introduce diaspora voting, at least for presidential elections, to enable citizens to vote, especially those on essential service abroad, such as military, paramilitary, and other security personnel abroad, embassy staff, and other citizens.

"Relating to the use of technology in elections, remove the ambiguity evident in Section 64 of the EA22. Also, make electronic transmission of results mandatory from the next general elections in 2027, including the uploading of polling unit-level results and result sheets used at different levels of result collation," the communique reads.

Senate's recommendation for electronic transmission of election results is coming a week after the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, promised that the results of the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States would be uploaded on its Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

Ahead of the last general election, the commission had repeatedly promised that it would upload polling station results to iRev. However, it delayed in doing so, a situation it blamed on unforeseen system glitch.

The failure of INEC to upload the results of the 25 February presidential election promptly on its portal formed a major kernel of the petitions filed by the presidential candidates of the PDP and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, at the Presidential Election Petition Court challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court however dismissed their petitions. The opposition candidates are currently appealing the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Other recommendations

The Senate, at the retreat, also recommended stiffer punishment for any political party that fails to submit a register of party members not less than 30 days before election, primaries or congresses.

"Relating to political parties; stipulate sanctions for failure to submit the register of party members not later than 30 days before the date of party primaries, congresses, or conventions in relation to Section 77(3) EA22, which the political parties have observed in the breach in the 2023 elections without penalty."

Unbundling INEC

The senators also recommended the unbundling of INEC to improve its efficiency and effectiveness.

"INEC should be unbundled to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in the preparation and conduct of elections," the communique stated.

Insecurity

In their recommendation, the lawmakers identified poverty and lack of opportunities as causes of terrorism and banditry that had claimed the lives of many Nigerians.

They, therefore, proposed a security bill that will guide lawmakers in making legislative decisions relating to insecurity.

"Develop and enact a comprehensive national security strategy that outlines the nation's security objectives, threats, and policy priorities. Such a strategy can serve as a guiding framework for legislative action in the security sector," the communique states.

"Address the root causes of terrorism/banditry, which is often driven by poverty, inequality, and a lack of opportunity.

"Promote community policing and engagement to identify and prevent terrorist attacks. The government should also work with civil society organisations and local/traditional communities to identify and address security concerns."

The lawmakers also recommended independent oversight of all the security apparatus in order to strengthen the functions of the security agencies.

"Establish independent oversight mechanisms for the security sector. These mechanisms can help to investigate allegations of abuse and corruption and to ensure that security forces are accountable to the law.

"Legislative engagement and oversight in Nigeria's security sector can be significantly bolstered through comprehensive legislative reforms. These reforms are essential for ensuring that the legislative branch is equipped with the necessary tools and mechanisms to fulfil its critical role in security sector reform.

"The periodic engagement of the National Assembly with the security chiefs for adequate briefing. There is a need for the Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives to be part of the weekly security briefing that goes to the President. The Senate should develop its Legislative Agenda that incorporates the outcome of this retreat," the lawmakers said in the communique.