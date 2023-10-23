Nigeria: 500,000 Jobs Created From Solar Interventions in Rural Areas - REA

The rural Electrification Agency (REA) has stated that its interventions in rural areas have led to the creation of over 500,000 new jobs through its solar mini-grids.

In a statement, the agency said it has been able to deploy over 1,650km of solar street lights, improving power, security and economic growth in rural areas.

It stated that from 2020 to date, REA has provided power to over 7.5 million people including 1.5 million households, delivering 130 mini-grid projects, including 1.3 million standalone home systems.

It added that in response to subsidy removal, it is implementing interventions to develop electric mobility, mini-grids, distribute home systems, and deploy streetlights, potentially supporting up to 250,000 households in the coming year.

"REA completed 1,403 projects under the capital budget, delivering solar street lights, mini-grid projects, standalone home systems, and grid extension works.

"Through various programmes, including the Energizing Education Programme, Energizing Agriculture Programme, Beyond COVID-19, and Economic Clusters, REA delivered over 65MW of power across Nigeria's six geo-political zones.

"REA has delivered over 500MW of power, electrified numerous communities, created 500,000 new jobs, and attracted over $2 billion in investments in the renewable energy sector over the past decade."

The statement, which acknowledged the ongoing anti-graft investigation in the agency, noted that it is collaborating closely with the Ministry of Power, National Assembly, and anti-corruption agencies, to initiate further reforms within REA.

It added that its Director of Funds and Accounts, who is at the centre of investigations has been redeployed to the Office of the Accountant General.

"The allegation levelled against the then director is undergoing investigation by the anti-graft authorities including the core REA staff alleged to be involved. This marks a significant step forward, as it demonstrates the agency's commitment to accountability," it said.