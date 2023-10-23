Rwanda/Nigeria: Rwanda Finish Fifth As Nigeria Retain FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup

22 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwandan young football talents had a fair performance at the just-concluded FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup World Finals 2023 which took place in Munich, Germany on Saturday, October 21.

Team Rwanda finished fifth among eight teams taking part while Nigeria retained the trophy after beating South Africa 1-0 in the final held at Olympiastadion.

Facing tough competition in Group B, Rwanda suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to South Africa, but quickly bounced back with a resounding 3-1 victory over the United States through goals from

Abdourdhim Hategekimana, skipper Elie Ishimwe and Barthasard Ndayishimiye.

They then held defending champions Nigeria to a goalless draw.

With four points, Team Rwanda finished third in their group, behind Nigeria and South Africa who both accumulated five points.

Thierry Hitimana's boys secured the fifth place after beating host nation Germany 3-1 in the penalty shootouts after both sides played out a goalless draw in regular time on Saturday.

Ndayishimiye, Djibril Sheja and skipper Elie Ishimwe all scored their penalties.

Meanwhile, Ishimwe and Ndayishimiye were selected in the MVP team which will play with FC Bayern Munich under-17, on Sunday, at 2:00pm.

The best player of this game from the MVP team, will be admitted in the FC Bayern Munich Under-17 team.

Final standings

1. Nigeria

2. South Africa

3. Argentina

4. Mexico

5. Rwanda

6. Germany

7. USA

8. India

