Nigeria: Borno Bans Street Begging

22 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Borno State government has banned street begging and loitering within and around Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere local government area.

The ban was contained in a statement issued to Journalists by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Maiduguri.

The statement reads, "In Borno State, street begging and aimless loitering are not in our character. We are dignified people.

"This is to inform members of the public that the Borno State Government has placed a strict ban on all street begging, loitering and gallivanting within and around Maiduguri Metropolis of MMC and Jere LGA.

"The ban applies to the following areas among others: All public buildings, all places of worship, all commercial premises, Musa Usman Secretariat, Monday Market, Old Maiduguri Market, Budum Market, Lagos Street, Custom Area, Post Office area, Galadima Junction, Police Commissioner Junction, Damboa Road, Baga Road, Dandal Way among others."

According to the statement, the ban begins with immediate effect.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.