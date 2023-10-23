Nigeria: Borno Bans Street Begging

Borno State government has banned street begging and loitering within and around Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere local government area.

The ban was contained in a statement issued to Journalists by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Maiduguri.

The statement reads, "In Borno State, street begging and aimless loitering are not in our character. We are dignified people.

"This is to inform members of the public that the Borno State Government has placed a strict ban on all street begging, loitering and gallivanting within and around Maiduguri Metropolis of MMC and Jere LGA.

"The ban applies to the following areas among others: All public buildings, all places of worship, all commercial premises, Musa Usman Secretariat, Monday Market, Old Maiduguri Market, Budum Market, Lagos Street, Custom Area, Post Office area, Galadima Junction, Police Commissioner Junction, Damboa Road, Baga Road, Dandal Way among others."

According to the statement, the ban begins with immediate effect.