Nigeria: Peter Obi Hails Appointment of Nigerian Woman As Health Minister in Canada

22 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has congratulated a Nigerian woman, Uzoma Asagwara, after being sworn in as a Health minister in the province of Manitoba, Canada.

Asagwara also doubles as the Deputy Premier of the province of Manitoba, by her appointment.

Obi, in a series of tweets shared on Sunday via his profile on X, ascribed Asagwara's success to hard work and dedication to duty.

"The swearing-in of a young Nigerian, Uzoma Chioma Asagwara, as the new Health Minister and Deputy Premier of the Province of Manitoba in Canada, was heartwarming. The uplifting report again, buttresses the resourceful spirit of Nigerians," Obi wrote.

"According to the report, Asagwara was the first black individual to achieve this position in Manitoba. I sincerely congratulate her for achieving this feat, which can only be earned through hard work, commitment, and dedication to duty.

"She serves as a lesson in hard work to millions of Nigerian youth. I wish her success in her new position and encourage her to continue to pursue societal progress both in Canada and our country, Nigeria," he said.

According to the former Anambra governor, Asagwara is a model of hard work to the Nigerian youths. He also reaffirmed his belief in the "greatness and infinite resourcefulness of the Nigerian people."

