Nigeria: Yahaya Bello Escapes Assassination Attempt - Aide

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Sunday escaped an alleged assassination attempt along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja.

"The Kogi state government wishes to inform the general public that there was an assassination attempt on the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, a few kilometres away from Abuja, on his way to an official engagement from Lokoja.

"The attack occurred at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

"The attackers, who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the governor's convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy.

"It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers," Mr Fanwo alleged.

According to him, the attacks were at three different points, the last barricade being around Kwali Federal Capital Territory at about 4.20 p.m.

The commissioner said the report of those strange attacks had been properly documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences.

He added: "We are not oblivious of the fact that certain elements are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the governorship poll slated for Nov. 11."

"As an administration, we will spare nothing to ensure our residents are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.

"We call on residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements in the domain to relevant security agencies."

Mr Fanwo further pointed out that it was the responsibility of the government to "ensure security and we want to assure you that the peace we have enjoyed as a state in the last eight years won't be lost on the altar of violent politics."

Meanwhile, the police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has commenced investigations into the alleged attack.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN recalls that the governor suffered a similar alleged assassination attempt in June, which is still being investigated by security operatives.

(NAN)