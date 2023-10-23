Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars Silence 'Noisy Lagosians' in New School Derby

Remo Stars Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede (Ijaball), credited his opponent's zeal and fervor for their performance on away turf.

The South Western Derby between Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos lived up to its billing as the Skyblue Stars had to come back from 0-1 down to win 2-1.

The hosts silenced the noisy Lagosians in an entertaining Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) encounter at home in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The first 15 minutes saw an electric end-to-end encounter in the "New School Derby" as a couple of chances were fluffed by both sides, in the massive rush for a goal.

Sporting broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 21st minute, after some good work by their energetic midfield trio, ending in an over-the-top ball for Jonathan Alukwu, who converted with aplomb, sending the pocket of away fans into a trademark noisy celebrations.

Remo stung into action and sought an immediate response but, couldn't convert.

Their closest was a free header agonisingly wide from the ever-consistent Seun Ogunribide in the 27th minute.

However, the Skyblue Stars were not to be denied as Franck Mawuena equalised shortly after, from a well-worked routine which released Sodiq Ismail behind the noisy Lagosians defence for Remo in the 31st minute, the home side heaving a sigh of relief at 1-1.

The last 15 minutes saw both sides go for the jugular without a breakthrough as the half ended in a stalemate of 1-1.

Resumption was delayed for 1 hour due to the heavy downpour immediately after the first half whistle went.

Second half

Both teams came out like a house on fire with a point to prove and the home side pressing a bit harder and higher.

The high press paid off just six minutes after resulting in a penalty for Remo Stars, as the Skyblue Stars hit on the counter after the away side misplaced a loose pass.

The penalty was well converted by Sikiru Alimi in the 51st minute, sending Christian Nwoke the wrong way and the home crowd into the seventh heaven, and the tie fully turned on its head.

The goal stung the away side as they upped the tempo piling pressure upon pressure on the home side's goal but, it was the home side that had the best chance in the 64th minute with a set piece, sent over the upright from Olamilekan Adams.

Adams forced a save off Christian again with a long ranger in the 71st minute in what became a personal battle between the forward and the goaltender.

Soname's boys continued to pepper the away side's goal on the counter for a goal that all but ended the game, but to no avail as Christian was in inspired form on a Sunday.

There was to be no more goal in the fiery New school Derby as it ended 2-1 in favour of the boys on homegrown in Ikenne despite 6 minutes of added time.

Post-match reactions

Sporting Lagos coach Paul Offor waxed lyrical about his side despite the first defeat for his side in the NPFL this season.

He said, "One thing I have for them is, they played their hearts out and for that reason, I'm very proud of them."

"I give them credit, as a second division side coming into the top level for the first time, they played a good game."

"We know what is to be expected from them, as they would want to prove themselves against the big boys, and we were prepared for them.

"It was a tactical battle between both teams no doubt but, we were well prepared, and the tactical switches in the second half were for the utilization and conversion of our missed chances through the loopholes we saw earlier in the first half.

"That was why I brought on Olamilekan Adams for Seun Ogunribide at halftime."

Winning goal scorer, Sikiru Alimi spoke about the win, meaning so much to him and the team as a whole.

"The win means so much because it's a South West derby, a new one.

"The new cats came to prove a lot, it was a very intense game and I give it to them."

On the newfound rivalry with both teams, Alimi said, "I won't say it's a rivalry per se, we all know it's a new club making her debut in the NPFL and trying to rob shoulders with the big boys.

"But, it can be tagged a rivalry if the consistency is kept over a few years".

On getting the Winner for his side, the NPFL old dog said, "I feel very elated, it's a win for the team, and the fans, I'm very happy."

Up Next

Sporting Lagos battle visitors Niger Tornadoes at home in the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Host, Remo Stars will travel to the East to face Enyimba FC of Aba, in a clash of last season's top 2 in the Npfl, in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter.