Nigeria: We'll Monitor Utilisation of Your Funds - Senate to TETFund

23 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has pledged to carry out a thorough oversight of the agency to ensure adequate utilisation of funds accrued to it.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Muntari Dandutse (APC-Katsina), stated this during the maiden meeting of the committee in Abuja.

He said the committee would also ensure that the fund operated efficiently, transparently and effectively to maximise its positive impact.

Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau), noted that it was a fact that there were agitations in tertiary institutions.

