Nigeria: Extortion - 14 LASTMA Officers Face Disciplinary Panel

Fourteen personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are set to face a disciplinary panel over extortions and high-handedness in line with the extant rules and regulations of the State.

Vanguard learned that the operatives consist of eleven Seniors and three junior officers who were caught at different locations across the State extorting money (bribes) from motorists".

Confirming the development, Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA said that the affected Officers whose cases have been investigated would be facing the Government Disciplinary Committee known as the Personnel Management Board, (PMB) Discipline, which would adjudicate their cases in line with the Public Service Rules.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bolaji Oreagba said the Agency would continue to offer stiff and severe punishment on Officers and men in its effort to weed the agency of a few bad elements tarnishing its image.

"We thereby called on residents especially the motoring public to support us by promptly reporting any errant Officers at the nearest LASTMA offices or use any of the Agency's complaints hotlines with proof of evidence."

The General Manager advised all Officers of the Agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the Agency or the Government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

While commending LASTMA Officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence and professionalism, Oreagba however, warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes to avoid being prosecuted as the law frowned on both the 'giver and the receiver'.