Nigerian Govt Announces New Date for Student Loan Implementation

23 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The Nigerian government has announced a new date for the implementation of the Access to Higher Education Act, otherwise known as the Students Loan Law, recently assented to by President Bola Tinubu.

Since signing the bill into law in June, many Nigerians have criticised its introduction, describing it as a ground for the introduction of tuition fees in the nation's tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, despite the opposition to its implementation, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejoh, revealed at the time that the implementation would commence in September.

The implementation has, however, not kicked off as announced by Mr Adejoh.

But speaking at the 29th National Economic Summit on Monday, Mr Tinubu said the loan programme "must commence" in January 2024.

Details later...

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

