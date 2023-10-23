Ghana: 1 Dead, 3,300 Residents Rendered Homeless in East Gonja Floods

One person has been confirmed dead, 3,300 people rendered homeless with 792 houses destroyed, following a recent heavy rains in Makango in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The deceased person was mentioned as Mahama Salifu, a native of Sisipe, a farming community in the municipality.

Some of the communities affected included, Mankongo, Kafaba, Kitoe Nkwanta, Abelekura, Kulpi, Mataheko and Gbetekpo.

The rest included Salaga West, Salage East, Tailokope, Grunshie Zongo Kojodo and Yakubupe.

According to him, the recent heavy rains had resulted in the overflow of the Black Volta causing havoc in some parts of the communities in the municipality.

He said currently many of the affected were perching with friends and families, whiles other were sleeping in school buildings and churches.

Mr Suraj stated that houses, crops and farmlands have been submerged.

He said business activities in the area had been disrupted and farmers in the affected communities could not get to their farms at the moment.

The East Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Richard Broni, also told the Ghanaian Times that many bridges in the municipality had been destroyed by the heavy rain.

"The assembly is currently planning on how to get temporal structure for the affected people to accommodate them, till they get their final homes," he stated.

The MCE, however, appealed to the government agencies, NGOs, benevolent Organisations, individuals and sons of the municipality to come to the aid of the affected people.

He also advised the people in the various affected communities to move to the high land to save them from being affected by the flood again.