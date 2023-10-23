Africa: Wydad Emerge Victorious in Uyo

A clinical and composed display by Wydad AC ensured they take home an important 1-0 away victory over Enyimba in the first leg of the African Football League played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

A well taken penalty by captain, Yahya Jabrane ensured the North Africans go home with the confidence boosting advantage.

Surprisingly, it was the Moroccans who started off the better side than their hosts.

Enyimba did eventually find their rhythm and almost found the back of the net after Mbaoma Chijioke's wonder-strike came off the crossbar in the early opening minutes of the first half.

Their momentum was however cut short when Ayoub El Amloud was fouled in the penalty area for the referee to point to the spot before the skipper, Jabrane converted for the visitors before the break.

Ekene Awazie should have found the leveller immediately after the break but saw his shot saved by the keeper to the disappointment of the home fans.

The hosts continued searching for the equaliser, sending numbers forward but poor finishing and a resolute defense by Wydad summed up Enyimba's evening.

It was an overall frustrating tie for the Nigerians who could not break the stubborn Wydad last line of defense and will have an even tougher mountain to climb when the two sides meet in a week's time at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.