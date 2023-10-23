Liberia: Boakai Calls for Democratic Revolt

Opposition Unity Party presidential candidate Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai has urged Liberians to join him in the run-off to revolt against the sad state of the nation.

The former Liberian vice president addressed a press conference over the weekend, assuring citizens that he is committed to forming a government of inclusion.

Amb. Boakai who is likely to face incumbent President George Manneh Weah in a presidential run-off this November, expressed the hope that through God's will his party will democratically evict President Weah from office in weeks.

"And so let us revolt against this sad state of our nation and our existence as a people. I urge all of us to wield our sacred votes to take the destiny of this nation in our own hands," Boakai pleaded.

"Let us deliver that deadly blow to mediocrity, corruption, ethnic strife, and this absurd approach to governance," he added.

He called on Liberians to deliver their country from the crushing jaws of mismanagement and ineptitude, adding that the opportune hour is before Liberians and is ripe.

Mr. Boakai believes that Liberia will only experience truth development and reconciliation when all hands are on the deck.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

"My fellow Liberians, our country needs to be rescued and then we can embark on getting it fixed. Your country needs to be swept. Our country needs to be redeemed. Our country needs to be healed and reunited."

He noted that to achieve these lofty goals, he needs all hands on deck, further indicating that one thing he knows very well is that all the talents and ideas they need to rebuild the country cannot be found in a single party, tribe, county, region, or religion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amb. Boakai assured Liberians that he would form a government that truly reflects the political, ethnic, regional, and religious, as well as gender diversity of the country.

"We shall form a government in which the true value of a Liberian is not determined by loyalty to party but by loyalty to country plus the person's ability and willingness to contribute his or her quota to the country's progress," he noted.

Amb. Boakai however said that he is reaching out to brothers and sisters in the opposition and Liberians in general to join his campaign in this noble mission of making the country breathe freely again.

"It is against this backdrop that I today issue this clarion call to you, to summon the patriotic courage, rise once more, trek distances, defy any shade of unpleasant weather, endure the long queues in your respective polling places so as to drop your verdict in the ballot box for the unshackling of our dear Mama Liberia," Amb. Boakai admonished Liberians.

He further indicated that, together, they can, and will effectively tackle the KUSH epidemic in the country, invest in health care, education, and agriculture and as well spur foreign investment.

He pledged to the uplifting of the country and save the future of the young people who have become walking dead-bodies due to the action and inaction of a government that just does not care.

"Together, we can once more make the Liberian flag to radiantly flutter high, bringing pride and dignity to all. Together, LET'S THINK LIBERIA. LET'S LOVE LIBERIA. LET'S BUILD LIBERIA," he concluded.