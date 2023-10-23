Liberia: U.S. Targets Corrupt Officials

--As Ambassador-designate says corruption, lawlessness erode Liberia's progress

United States Ambassador to Liberia-designate Mark Toner says growing lawlessness and corruption within President George Manneh Weah's administration have heavily eroded progress made through U.S. bilateral assistance to Liberia since 2003.

If confirmed, Amb. Toner said he will lead the U.S. Embassy's efforts to hold corrupt government officials accountable and keep Liberia on a path to self-reliance.

Addressing the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on 19 October 2023, Amb. Toner said the United States is the largest bilateral donor to Liberia, with more than $5 billion in bilateral assistance since 2003.

"That assistance has paid concrete dividends in the economic, education, security, and public health sectors, but that progress has also been heavily eroded by growing lawlessness and corruption within the present administration," said Amb. Toner.

He continued that Liberia is also a country shaped by years of conflict, terror, disease, and hardship.

According to him, it speaks to the Liberian people's resilience when, in 2017, the country achieved a significant milestone by carrying out the first peaceful transition of power between two elected presidents in over 70 years.

He added that the next test is now underway, as Liberians cast their ballots last week to elect their next president.

Amb. Toner indicated that President Weah and his challengers pledged to hold an election that is peaceful, free, and fair.

He said the United States, and its partners are doing everything in their power to hold them accountable for delivering on that commitment.

He pledged to ensure that ordinary Liberians see the benefits of private-sector growth and accountable government, and the country remains the United States' most steadfast partner in Africa.

"If confirmed, my team and I will also work to increase investment opportunities for U.S. businesses and promote inclusive economic development focused on job creation, providing much-needed opportunities for a population in which the median age is 19 ½ years," said Amb. Toner.

But he said the onus, ultimately, is on Liberia's political leaders to increase transparency and tackle corruption, as both are integral to establishing the conditions necessary to attract responsible foreign investment.

"We must apply this same approach to human rights, as Liberia's justice sector works to address reported cases of gender-based violence, forced child labor, and human trafficking, as well as the legacy of war crimes," Amb. Toner noted.

He indicated that these abuses must be confronted for their own sake, as well as to ensure a broader system of accountability, good governance, and rule of law.

If confirmed, Amb. Toner said he looks forward to building on the outstanding work the previous Ambassador and his excellent team have done to assist with the many challenges facing Liberia.

"I am optimistic the United States can work with its partners in the Liberian government and people to help strengthen their democracy and secure a brighter, more prosperous future for the next generation."

The U.S. Envoy expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence President Joe Biden and Secretary Anthony Blinken have placed in him with the nomination.

He said he looks forward to working closely with the Members of the Senate Committee and its staff to promote and protect U.S. interests in Liberia.

Amb. Toner noted that he has a strong personal connection with Liberia, having served here as a Peace Corps Volunteer - a formative experience that kindled his desire to become a Foreign Service Officer.

During that time, he said he had the privilege to work alongside many dedicated Liberian health professionals, people who showed up every day to work under difficult circumstances without any guarantee of a regular paycheck.

"These are the people who inspire me to this day through their commitment, courage, and determination. If confirmed, it would be an honor to return as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, a country with which the United States shares a special bond rooted in our deep historical ties, and preserved through our shared commitment to democracy, human rights, health security, economic prosperity, and regional stability."