Liberia: NEC Announces Final Results Today

The National Elections Commission (NEC) announces various categories of winners of the October 10 Elections today, Monday 23 October, including results of the rerun poll held Friday, 20 October in Nimba County Electoral District #4 at precinct Beo Lontuo.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, in a press briefing Friday, reported that polling went well and attracted hundreds of registered voters, despite previous disruption of the process by some Liberians, now behind bars.

A group of citizens made away with ballot boxes during the 10th October polls, which disrupted voting in that precinct.

NEC Magistrate and polling staff have been counting, tallying, and collating results from precinct Beo Lontuo in District#4, Nimba

The results from the re-run elections in Beo Lontuo will form part of the final results and general outcome of the 10 October 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.