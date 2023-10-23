Liberia: NEC Announces Final Results Today

23 October 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) announces various categories of winners of the October 10 Elections today, Monday 23 October, including results of the rerun poll held Friday, 20 October in Nimba County Electoral District #4 at precinct Beo Lontuo.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, in a press briefing Friday, reported that polling went well and attracted hundreds of registered voters, despite previous disruption of the process by some Liberians, now behind bars.

A group of citizens made away with ballot boxes during the 10th October polls, which disrupted voting in that precinct.

NEC Magistrate and polling staff have been counting, tallying, and collating results from precinct Beo Lontuo in District#4, Nimba

The results from the re-run elections in Beo Lontuo will form part of the final results and general outcome of the 10 October 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.