Liberia: Hyde Investment Rehabilitates Caldwell Roads

In an effort to creating easy access to roads across several communities in Caldwell, Montserrado County District#15, a Chinese sand mining company Hyde Investment, has embarked on rehabilitation of various feeder roads across the district.

The road rehabilitation plus ongoing construction of the township's first multipurpose hall are part of the company's corporate social responsibility aimed at improving lives of residents.

The road initiative is targeting Taylor Mayor Compound and other projects in the township.

The company has been rehabilitating and maintaining roads in all of its project communities and has undertaken several development projects, such as construction of hand pumps, among others.

The Taylor Mayor Compound Road was one of the most difficult roads in the township, especially during the rainy season when it creates uneasy access for residents.

As a result of Hyde Investment Company's corporate social responsibility, there is now easy access to the community, promoting free flow of goods and services and thereby boosting the local economy.

For several years now, Hyde Sand Mining Company, as part of its corporate social responsibility programs has regularly rehabilitated community roads in Caldwell as well as provided other support to the community when need arises.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend in the township, Mr. Austin Nagbe revealed that the conditioning of feeder roads in the township plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth transportation and connectivity within a community.

Nagbe is expected to take over from Mr. Anthony Borbor as local manager in Caldwell. Borbor has been transferred to another company site in Marshall City, Margibi County.

"This is our corporate social responsibility as a company. We always do the road, and besides that, we are helping with the construction of the township town hall," said Nagbe.

He indicated that the lack of roads in the area remains a major challenge for locals; a situation he said that his company is committed to tackling.

"This is just one part of the company's corporate social responsibility. And we want the road to be accessible for children during this school year and for other users," Nagbe maintained.

He said the absence of a road has caused a lot of embarrassment for the community including students and motorcyclists that ply the road during the rainy season.

In terms of cooperation, Nagbe said at times it can be difficult, but they are still trying their best to maintain the relationship as well as fulfill their corporate social responsibility to the community.

He added, "When you make the community people happy, they make you happy too, and I can safely say that we are now one family." Nagbe assured residents that they will continue to give back to the community in which they operate.

Also speaking, Joseph Myers, the township clerk, who spoke on behalf of the commissioner, lauded the company for the level of development in their area, aside from its corporate social responsibility.

He said, "Hyde is a very good company, and we wish to compliment one day for what they are doing for our people within the township of Caldwell."

Myers disclosed that since the township was founded on May 25, 1825, this is the first time for them to own a town hall through this company. "This is the first project we've seen, so I just want to say kudos to the guys for this project and even to the company that is helping with the construction.

"For his part, Ernest Bull, a resident and development chairman of the Taylor Mayor Compound, also thanked the Chinese sand mining company for helping them. "Through the sand mining company, we're now able to own a multipurpose building and a vocational training center," he said.

According to Bull, the company pays US$5 per sand truck as royalty to the community for development purposes, and through that, the community decides which project to undertake. He expressed gratitude to the company for the support and hoped the relationship would continue. Editing by Jonathan Browne