Liberia: Jeremiah Koung Accuses Southeasteners for Overwhelmingly Voting President Weah Because of Trabilism or Personal Benefit

Nimba Co. — The Vice Standard-bearer of the Unity Party Jeremiah Koung has frowned on the people from Liberia's Southeastern region for overwhelmingly voting for President George Weah despite their 'deplorable' living conditions.

During the October 10, 2023 election, President Weah won over 75 percent of the entire vote from Maryland, River Gee, Grand Kru, Sineo, and Rivercess Counties, the region he (President Weah) hails from.

Speaking to the press Senator Koung says the President does not deserve such huge support from his kinsmen because he (President Weah) has failed to improve the living conditions of the people of the Southeasterners.

"If any group of people is suffering in this country it is the people in the Southeast. No road, health system is zero," he said.

Senator Koung added: "As struggling as Nimba is compared to them and so is the way they voted, if it is not because of tribalism then because many people there are benefiting from the government."

In Liberia, Grand Kru County, the county President hails from has 32 cities. All of the 32 cities have their cities Mayors.

According to the Senator, It is not a good thing that a county like Grand Kru with the side of Saclepia, and less populated than Saclepia and has 32 city mayors.

"If there are 32 cities in Saclepia, it means there are 32 City Mayors in only Saclepia. Look, I saw somebody in Grand Kru County and the guy told me that he was the graveyard inspector," Koung said.

He added: "If 32 cities are in Saclepia and almost everybody there is on the government payroll then you don't want to change your City Mayor because each of these persons working is connected to a family. So, that could be some of the reasons."

Koung furthers that the number of people in the Ministry of Internal Affairs is too much. He added that the UP technical team is looking into the matter and the Standard Joseph Boakai will speak to that at the appropriate time.

"Besides Barclayville, I do not know any city in Grand Kru but there are 32 cities in Grand Kru County, 32 City Mayor are taking pay every month, and 32 graveyard inspectors are taking pay every month so you can see the numbers of people on Internal Affairs' payroll is so huge and so that some of these could pay," he said.

Senator Koung added: "Our technical people are working, we are trying to lay our hands on some of them, we are trying to discover some of them and at the appropriate time His Excellency Boakai will speak to the country."