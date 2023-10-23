Liberia: 'I've Good Relations With the President' - Mcgill Responds to Allegations of Sour Relationship

Mr. Nathaniel Mcgill — elect of Margibi County, states that his relationship with President George Weah remains as strong as ever. He dismisses rumors of any issues between him and President Weah as false, misleading, and intended solely to cause distraction.

In an interview with FrontPageAfrica, the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs cautioned partisans and supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) not to be swayed by what he referred to as 'seeds of division' sown by the opposition within the CDC.

"I have a very good relationship with President Weah, which was manifested by his endorsement of my candidacy for the Senate in Margibi County. The claims made on the Spoon radio program, suggesting that I was denied access to the President, are completely incorrect and undeserving of credence."

McGill won the Margibi Senatorial seat with a total of 52,000 votes, while the CDC as a party obtained 56,000. However, Mr. Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party won the county by a margin of over eight thousand votes.

Margibi is one of the few counties where President Weah lost in terms of vote accumulation, but McGill has promised to change the narrative in the second-round elections that are expected soon.

"We are fully behind the President's re-election, and we don't want CDC partisans and supporters to dignify the rumors of those trying to divide us. Let's stay focused; these are all just propaganda."

"I met the President just two days ago, and we discussed the future of the country. We talked about our plans for the upcoming second round. We have won elections in second rounds before, so it's possible that we could win again."

When asked why President Weah didn't win Margibi County, he said, "There were some issues, and we now understand what the problems were. We've realized and intend to correct those mistakes."

Senator-elect McGill also acknowledged that the results of the first-round election were a statement from the Liberian people, indicating that they were not impressed by the government's performance and that efforts need to be redoubled.

He also stated that as someone who has worked in the Executive branch of the government and with the type of lawmakers elected to the Senate, it promises to be a robust and people-driven Senate. One that will act as a check on government officials.