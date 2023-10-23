Liberia: FPA Looks At How Pro Weah Lawmakers Who Pledge Support to His Reelection Perform in Just Ended Legislative Elections

Monrovia — As the dust settles after Liberia's highly anticipated October 10, 2023 presidential and legislative elections, it's obvious that the presidential poll is headed to a runoff - between incumbent George Manneh Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and former Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Unity Party (UP).

However, the legislative polls, which are won by a simple majority, were marred by surprises as several high-profile lawmakers of the current 54th Legislature were rejected by their respective constituencies.

Prior to the elections, top members of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Chambers joined some of their Senate counterparts and reaffirmed their commitment to the re-election of President George Manneh Weah. The entire leadership of the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature pledged its support. In affirming their support, the lawmakers pledged to lead the charge in their respective constituencies to ensure the President is reelected. These lawmakers were not really concerned about their re-election as they wielded more influence in their districts and each were expecting nothing less than landslide win. However, as per the National Elections Commission's official results, some of these lawmakers were elected. However, the majority of them did not make their way back.

In this article, FrontPage delves into the political demise of the pro CDC lawmakers beginning with the top guns.

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers

Speaker Chambers was so optimistic going to the elections. He predicted a massive win for himself and President Weah in the county. While Maryland and the Speaker's Pleebo Sodoken District delivered for Weah, the speaker was shockingly defeated by none other than youthful Anthony F. Williams, a former student leader who is a relatively unknown figure in terms of national politics. In a fiercely contested poll, Williams, of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), received 8,105 votes, constituting 45.29 percent, and Speaker Chambers got 8,024, amounting to 44.82 percent. Thus, leaving a slim margin of 82 votes or 0.47%. The defeat ends Speaker Chambers 18-year dominance in Maryland County's politics, six of which was spent as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Analysts say his absence now paves the way for fellow CDCian and southeasterner, Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa to be the next Speaker and head of the 55th Legislature. Speaker Chambers is credited for surviving a turbulent session, and later turning most of his foes into his friends.

Acarous Moses "The General" Gray

Rep. Acarous Moses Gray, fondly called "The General" for his staunch advocacy, especially as an opposition lawmaker in the 53rd Legislature, serves as Chair on the Committee on Executive and a ranking member of the ruling CDC. He was seeking re-election for the third time as Representative of Montserrado Electoral District #8, but his dream was thwarted by Prince Toles of the opposition Unity Party (UP) following a stiff competition. The results were delayed over an attempt by some poll workers to cheat. However, after a recount of the ballots from the polling center in question, the NEC declared Toles the winner of the polls on Wednesday, Otober 18 with 9,249 (32.82%), while Rep. Gray trails with 1,9165 (32.52%). Gray will be remembered as the lawmaker who introduced the impeachment bill of Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh.

Kanie Wesso, the Judiciary Chair

Outgoing Gbarpolu District #2 lawmaker Kanie Wesso is the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary. He was defeated by Luther Sandy Collins. Wesso ascended to the chairmanship of the third highest ranking committee after his boss, J. Fonati Koffa was elected as Deputy Speaker. With his meaningful road projects in Gbarpolu, he had anticipated a landslide victory. However, he lost to Collins.

Johnson Gwaikolo

Elected in 2017, Rep. Gwaikolo serves as Chairman of the House's influential Committee on Rules, Order and Administration. Initially appointed as Chairman of the Education Committee, the former President of the United Methodist University and former Deputy Minister of Public Works was elevated to the influential House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration. Currently, Rep. Gwaikolo is spearheading the Legislature's modernization program, renovating the Capitol Building. He joined the CDC and read the endorsement statement on behalf of a group of lawmakers who pledged their support to the re-election of President Weah in the buildup to the campaign. He is credited for leading President Weah to Gbi-Doru (Weah's maternal home) which falls in his constituency. He is also lauded for putting a ferry on the St. John River, which forms the boundary between Bong and Nimba Counties, making transportation for citizens of the two counties easier and safer. At the Legislature Rep. Gwaikolo, who had earlier served as a legislative assembly member during the civil war, adopted quickly. He soon formed a formidable friendship with Speaker Bhofal Chambers following their admittance to the 54th Legislature. He is applauded for helping to restore order in Speaker Chambers' chamber, but critics say his support to the CDC adversely impacted his reelection bid in Nimba, a stronghold for the opposition Unity Party and Prince Y. Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction.

Matthew Zaza

Known as Speaker Chambers' "hip", Rep. Zarzar was instrumental in pushing the agenda of President George Weah. He was often recognized by Speaker Chambers to proffer motions calling for the passage of President Weah's bills forwarded to the House of Representatives. He is a member of the University of Liberia's Board of Trustees, representing the Legislature. He abandoned his representative ambition and threw his hat in the Sinoe's senatorial race, but lost to fellow lawmaker, Rep. Crayton Duncan.

Bomi District #1- Finda Alice Gborie Lansana

In Bomi District #1, Finda Alice Gborie Lansana, who, through Senator Edwin Snowe's influence, backed President Weah's presidential bid was defeated by Obadiah Varney of the Unity Party (UP) with 7,616 (51.19%). She got 6,181 (41.55%).

Bomi District #3: Haja Fata Siryon

In District #3, long-term serving Representative Haja Fata Siryon was defeated by Sam P. Jallah, to deny her a fourth term. Jallah won by 4,919 (27.04%), while Rep. Siryon got 4,087 (22.47%). She has occupied the seat since 2006. Once a Unity Party supporter, she switched allegiance to the CDC after she felt disillusioned when former President Sirleaf backed her son Varney Sirleaf to run against her in 2017. She became a staunch supporter of President Weah and the CDC.

Bong District #5: Edward Karfia

Outgoing Rep. Edward Karfia of District #5 ran on the People's Unification Party's ticket. However, in the buildup to the October 10 elections, the PUP pledged its support to the reelection bud of President Weah, as did Rep. Karfia. Rep. Karfia abandoned his representative ambition and ran for the Senate. Unfortunately, he was met with stiff competition by Johnny Kpehe, and the latter prevailed, edging Karfia with 44.11% of the total votes cast.

Grand Bassa District 2: Mary Karwor

Rep. Karwor, the wife of Chief Zanzan Karwor was ousted by Independent candidate Clarence T. Banks. Rep. Karwor currently serves as Deputy Chairperson of the House Committee on Executive. Like her Committee Chair Acarous Gray, Rep. Karwor was seeking a third term after completing a full 12 years that began in the 53rd Legislature.

Grand Bassa District #4: Vincent T. Willie

Rep. Vincent T. Willie was a staunch opposition figure when he was elected to the House. He and some of his colleagues formed the Independent Legislative Caucus to speak against ills in the Lower House and restore sanity and sanctity at the Lower House under the gavel of outgoing House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, whom they believed at that time was being controlled by the executive. However, after the demise of some key figures of the ILA including Rep. Adolph Lawrence and Nagbe Sloh, the ILA was disintegrated, and Rep. Willie and some of ILA members including Rep. Ivar Jones joined the ruling CDC. He ran on the CDC ticket but was shockingly defeated by Alfred H. Flomo of the Unity Party. According to the NEC, Flomo edged out Willie with 9,846 votes (46.52%), while Willie received 9,549 (45.11%) of the votes.

Grand Cape Mount #3

Two CDC Lawmakers did not return, one of them is Emerson Kamara, the incumbent Representative of District #3. He was defeated by Gbessie Sonii Feika of VOLT. Fellow CDCian Mambu Sonii, who traded his representative seat for the Senate lost in the race.

Montserrado County

In Montserrdo, Rep. Gray, as stated earlier, was given the exit door. Other pro CDC lawmakers who did not contest on the party's ticket but pledged their support to President Weah at one point during the campaign were defeated. They include Reps. Solomo Claudius George (District #7), Jimmy Smith (District #2 Montserrado County), George Samah (District 12) and Abraham V. Konneh (District #14).

Nimba

In vote-rich Nimba County, CDC lawmakers performed dismally. In district #2, incumbent Prince O.S. Tokpah did not even make the top three. CPP Nyan Flomo will replace him.

In District #3, Joseph Nyan Somwarbi of the CDC was edged out; while incumbent Gonpue Kargon of District #4 was narrowly defeated by MDR candidate Menseah Ernest. District #9, as stated earlier, Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo was defeated by businessman turned politician Taa Wongbe.