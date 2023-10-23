Liberia: Ahead of Runoff Election, UP Vows to Reject Election Results If They Suspect Foul Play

Monrovia — Ahead of the November 7 presidential run-off election in Liberia, the main opposition Unity Party (UP), through its Secretary General Amos Tweh, has vowed not to accept any fraudulent election results from the National Elections Commission (NEC), but would ask its supporters to assemble in the streets if the law fails to protect the democratic will of the Liberian people.

Last week, the Chairman of the NEC announced a run-off between the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the UP after both parties failed to acquire 50 percent plus one vote in keeping with the Liberian Constitution.

But speaking in an interview with FrontPageAfrica via telephone recently, Tweh disclosed that the UP is currently observing lots of irregularities being allegedly condoned by the NEC following the conduct of the October 10 polls.

According to him, these irregularities and missteps are intended to give a pass to the second term of President Weah though vast majority of Liberians have rejected the Liberian leader.

Tweh made specific reference to the alleged stage-managing for the pronouncement of the provisional results by Commissioners of the NEC, and attacks at tallying centers by some officials and supporters of the ruling party, among others.

He pointed out that the Commissioners intentionally announced the strongholds of President Weah consistently during the release of the provisional results, leaving behind the strongholds of the UP to please the ruling party.

He added that the pronouncement of the results to please the CDC makes it to appear like the commission is colluding to allegedly manipulate the outcome of the votes.

"(President) George Weah has cheated his way into a run-off with us and he's doing everything to make sure he wins the elections even though he has been rejected by the people.You can see the way the NEC was managing the pronouncement of the elections results. The NEC Chairperson is doing all kinds of things and making it appears like she is actually siding with the manipulation process."

He claimed that these irregularities and missteps are contributing to the undermining of the credibility of the elections, noting that, "if care is not taken, this election will be undermined by the National Elections Commission itself."

Unsealing reports

Tweh observed that though international and local representatives are observing the elections, some of them may not openly point out these irregularities or missteps on the part of the commission, but would rather finalize their respective reports and submit to their donor partners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, expressed the hope that the current situation, the UP remains convinced that Ambassador Joseph Boakai will win the elections.

According to him, Ambassador Boakai will develop and transform Liberia through agriculture, roads, rule of law, education, sanitation, health and tourism.

Putting people in the streets

Speaking further, Tweh used this medium to announce that the UP is holding discussions with its lawyers on the first results announced by the NEC.

He said the UP will not relent to ask its supporters to get into the streets to ensure that the democratic will of Liberians prevails after the elections.

"If everything goes well, we may likely go to court for recount of votes in certain jurisdictions. In the south-east for example, we may call for the recount of the votes."

"The Unity Party is doing all it can in the ambit of the law, but when we are pushed to the wall and there is a need to put our people on the streets, we will not hesitate; we will do that just to make sure that the voices of the people-the democratic will of the people of this country cannot trample on pawn."

Tweh maintained that the UP will standup and ensure the protection of the democratic rights and will of Liberians.

"If the election is free, fair and credible, we will accept it (results). But if it is not free, fair and credible, we will not accept it. That's the fact."