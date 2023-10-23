Liberia: Orange Cup Draw Release As Bea Mountain, Global Pharma and Barrolle Discovers Opponents

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association Orange Cup, first round draw has taken place, throwing up some intriguing ties in both the women's and Men's division of the second biggest competition in Liberian football.

The draw which was held on Friday October 20th at the headquarters of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) in Congo Town involved 16 women's teams from the upper and lower league while 30 men's teams n from the first and second division league will battle things out for the title.

During the draw that was broadcast live on Intel sport Liberia it set up some incredible football spectacle.

According to the competition director at the Liberia Football Association Joel Freeman the Orange Cup will run from November 3 to May 5 2024.

Also during the draw there were plenty of all first division and all second division pairing.

The men's division's finalists from the previous year, Watanga FC and defending champions LISCR FC, were seeded in Round 2 of the men's category and will play the winners of Games 5 and 13, respectively.

The women's category of this year's competition will include the top four teams from the women's lower league as of 1 November. It is expected that the lower league will start next week.

LISCR FC and Determine Girls are title holders of the men's and women's categories, respectively.

Surprise first division league leader Heaven Eleven FC side was the first name out of the hat and they will face NPA Anchors who are currency struggling in the first division after their promotion back to the top flight.

Freeport FC, were rewarded with a home tie against 2nd division outfit Jubilee FC. Sinoe NPA were handed a home tie in an all second division encounter with LIFE FC.

Global Pharma who has won the title two times when they were called Monrovia Club Breweries will welcome Wologisi FC in the first round and the winner from the tie will face Watanga FC who finished the last edition of the cup as beaten finalist.

Bea Mountain FC will face second division league leaders Shaita FC while the winner from the tie will face defending champions LISCR FC.

Traditional Club Mighty Barrolle will take on Second division outfit PAGS FC, and Paynesville FC will test their strength against Gardnersville FC of the second division.

In an all second division pairing Discoveries SA will battle things out with Nimba FC and Samira FC will come face to face with Blackman Warriors FC.

In the women's category Blanco FC will take on JUST FC, Stages Queens will face Soccer Ambassadors while Rival Angels will take on Ambassador FC.

Real Muja will come face to face with Earth Angels.

Below are the full pairings

Men's Category

Invincible Eleven VS NPA Ancho

Freeport FC VS Jubilee FC

Sinoe NPA VS LIFE FC

Margibi FC VS Mighty Enforcers

Global Pharma VS Wologisi FC

Nimba Kwado VS Jr. Pro

Heaven XI VS LPRC Oilers

FC Kallon-Liberia VS Nimba United

Paynesville FC VS Gardnersville FC

Samira FC VS Blackman Warriors

Cece United VS Philadelphia Lone Star

Nimba FC VS Discoveries FC

Shaita FC VS Bea Mountain

Mighty Barrolle VS PAGS FC

Wornen's Category

Determine Girls VS Lower League Ranked 1

Blanco FC VS Just FC

Stages Queens VS Soccer Ambassadors

Senior Female Pro VS Lower League Ranked 2

Shaita Angels VS Lower League Ranked 4

Ambassadors VS Ravia Angels

Real Muja VS Earth Angels

Bassa Girls VS Lower League Ranked 3