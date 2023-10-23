Liberia: Cpal Gets New Leadership

Monrovia — The Club President Association of Liberia now has a new leadership after several years of not selecting new leaders to govern the association.

CPAL is an association that comprised of football club presidents and administrators in the men's first and Second division and women's upper and lower league teams that engage the football house on matters effecting clubs and football in the country.

Members of CPAL on September 22nd, 2023 gathered in Monrovia and selected their new leaders to seek the interest of clubs in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) first, second and upper women's divisions

During association retreat Upper Women's league club, Stages Queens president Chris Geeply Weah was selected as President while Sylvanus Kelvin Morris president of Global Pharma was selected as VP president

Mr. Edwin Baysah who is the vice president for Ambassadors FC was selected as Secretary General of the institution.

The new leadership were given a mandate to run the affairs of the association for the new two years and at the end of the two years take CPAL to election.

"We believe that these individuals will play pivotal roles in shaping the future of the Club President Association of Liberia during their tenure,".

'In conclusion, we called on all club officials and the Liberia Football Association to accord respect to the above high-ranking officials of CPAL,' said James Nimene outgoing president of CPAL.

The association newly appointed president Chris Weah called on his association members to put aside their individual differences and work hand in hand in the interest of their association.

"First of all our leadership is going to seek the face and interest of our members for the common growth of the association and we are going to advocate for a better football environment in Liberia and also those important things that are not reaching our members so we are going to advocate for all and we are hoping to work hand in hand with our members for the progress of Liberian football". Weah said

The CPAL president pointed out that the new leadership will always decide the fit of their association through majority vote and they will engage the LFA constructively on issues that will come out.