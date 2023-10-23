Liberia: Boxer Freddy Kiwitt Aims for World Championship Title Showdown

Freddy Kiwitt, is fighting on the 24th November 2023 in Germany, Flensburg for his first World Title, as the biggest task of his career so far.

Promoter of the Fight Gala, Kahrlo Rueda from the Fight Academy, now wants to build on these golden times. The aim is to revive boxing in the region.

Liberian born, Freddy "Pretty Boy" Kiwitt (33), super welterweight, (24 victories, 14 KOs, 3 defeats) former European, African and German champion, lives again in Germany after moving from the UK. Due to the upcoming fight, he now gets the chance of his life to fight for a World title for the first time his life. He meets the Namibian Harry Simon Jr. (20 victories, 14 Kos, with a questionable defeat). Father and coach Simon Senior, former WBO world champion in 2 weight classes, hopes that his son will follow in his footsteps next month.

This fights means a lot for Kiwitt, who will be making more history, as the first Liberian Boxer to win a Word Title. His dream is still to box in Libeira one day.

The preliminary program starts at 5 p.m. and provides additional top professional fights as well as about 15 amateur fights. Other talented athletes from Denmark and northern Germany compete in boxing, as well as the martial arts K1 and Muay Thai. From approx. 8 p.m. it then goes over to the main fights of the evening. Kiwitt will fight as the main event which will be streamed live on YouTube.