Liberia: Why Four of Liberia's ECOWAS Members Loss Re-Election Bid

Four out of five members of the Liberian Legislature assign to the ECOWAS loss their chances of getting re-election in the Just ended October 10, 2023 Presidential and General elections in Liberia.

Representatives Clarence Massaquoi, Lofa County District #3 Haja Fata Siryon, Bomi County District #3 and Senators Johnathan Kaipay Grand Bassa County as well as Steve Zargo Lofa County.

Some of these lawmakers have been at the ECOWAS parliament for more than 10 years one of which is Representative Siryon who has been at ECOWAS sine 2005. It is also believed that most of them have given more time to ECOWAS than they have given to their constituents.

With the exception of Senator Edwin Snowe of Bomi County who is the head of delegation to the ECOWAS, the 55th legislature will be looking to send four new members to the ECOWAS parliament. One from the senate three from the House of Representatives.

Unlike Representatives Siryon and Massaquoi who are the longest serving along with senator Snowe, Senators Johnathan Kaipay and Steve Zargo were new with less years of assignment at the ECOWAS Parliament.