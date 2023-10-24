East Africa: Ethiopia Taking Part in Trilateral Talks With Negotiated Outcome

A map showing the location of Ethiopia (in green) and Somalia (in orange).

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is participating in the third round trilateral talks on Abbay Dam with a commitment to a negotiated outcome, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The third round trilateral talks on Abbay dam among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan kicked off in Cairo yesterday.

In connection with the talks, MoFA issued a press release and stated that Ethiopia's positive expectation for these talks is based on the foundation provided by the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP).

Thus, these talks are part of the efforts of the three countries to forge stronger partnerships. For this purpose, the three countries are expected to discharge their shared responsibility of ensuring equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile River.

The release further stated that these talks enable the three countries to work collaboratively if they endeavor to come up with creative solutions catering to the interests of all.

"Ethiopia believes that this platform enables the three parties to understand and respond to the interests and concerns of all riparian States based on the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization and reach a negotiated settlement."

The two-day meeting is expected to make progress on unresolved technical and legal differences; Head of the Ethiopian negotiation team, Ambassador Seleshi Bekele (PhD) tweeted.

Ethiopia is guided by the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile River and as per the DoP signed in 2015 by the leaders of the three countries.

It is to be recalled the second round of trilateral talks on Abbay dam was held in Addis Ababa on 23-24 December 2023, where the three sides exchanged constructive ideas on various outstanding issues with a view to bridging the differences among them.

