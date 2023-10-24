Egypt: New Round of GERD Negotiation Kicks Off in Cairo

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd), under construction since 2011, began holding back water after the the Blue Nile swelled during heavy rains in July.

A new round of negotiations kicked off in Cairo on Monday over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) at the ministerial level, according to a press release by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Delegations concerned from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia participated in the negotiations, it added.

Two rounds of talks were previously held in Cairo.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan revived trilateral negotiations in Addis Ababa in the past two months to reach an agreement governing the rules of filling and operation of the mega dam.

On July 13, the leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia met to discuss the issue.