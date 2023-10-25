Congo-Kinshasa: At Least 20 Dead in Suspected ADF Attack

John Wessels/UNHCR
Families shelter at a church that is being used as a temporary site for internally displaced people in Ituri, DR Congo (file photo).
24 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

At least 20 civilians were killed on Monday night in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo in an attack attributed to the Islamic State-affiliated Ugandan rebel group, ADF, according to media reports.

As noted, the rebels attacked on the outskirts of Oicha, a town in Beni territory in North Kivu province.

A Ugandan, a UK citizen, and a South African citizen were attacked and killed by suspected ADF assailants, who also set their vehicle ablaze, in Uganda's Queen Elizabeth National Park on October 17.

The DR Congo-based Islamist ADF militia was suspected to be behind the terrorist attack, according to the spokesperson of Uganda Police Force, Fred Enanga.

In June, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni ordered more troops to western Uganda where the ADF killed at least 37 secondary school students.

The Islamic State-linked ADF was also blamed for an attack on a school in Uganda's Kasese District which killed at least 42 school children in June. The United Nations-sanctioned armed group is also linked to killings of civilians in DR Congo's Ituri and Beni provinces, where it has been based since the 1990s.

