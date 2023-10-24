Rwanda: DR Congo Crisis - Rubavu Civilian Injured Amid Escalating Fighting Along Border

Families shelter at a church that is being used as a temporary site for internally displaced people in Ituri, DR Congo (file photo).

A Rwandan citizen based in the country's Western Province sustained injuries after he was injured by a stray bullet originating from clashes among the coalition of Kinshasa-backed illegal armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), close to the Rwandan border, the office of the government spokesperson announced late Monday, October 23.

The incident, which is believed to have taken place at around mid-day, follows weeks after fighting resumed early this month between the country's armed forces (FARDC) against the M23 rebel group.

A statement released by the office of the government spokesperson noted that; "The injured man is receiving treatment at the Cyanzarwe Health Centre in Rubavu," adding that; "Rwanda is deeply concerned by the ongoing support and collaboration of the Government of the DRC with FDLR, other illegal armed groups, and foreign mercenaries, which is escalating provocative actions along the Rwandan border, in violation of the Luanda and Nairobi processes."

Fighting resumed Sunday, October 1, in eastern DR Congo's North Kivu province pitting the country's armed forces (FARDC) against the M23 rebel group.

In separate statements, the two warring parties, which had been observing a fragile ceasefire since November 2022, accused each other of starting the fire exchange on Sunday afternoon in Kilolirwe and other areas in Masisi territory in spite of calls by regional leaders to end the conflict peacefully.

Also prompted was a meeting of Chiefs of Defence Staff from a four-bloc mechanism for DR Congo who were expected to meet in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia under the auspices of the African Union (AU) to map out the harmonization of existing and planned troop deployments to the country's resistive east.

"Rwanda will maintain defensive and preventive mechanisms to guard against violations of our airspace and borders and counter any spill-over into Rwanda from any armed group, in order to ensure the security and safety of Rwandan citizens and residents," the statement reads in part.

However, in a statement dated October 12, the East African Community (EAC) said it is "deeply concerned" about the escalation of hostilities by armed groups in eastern DR Congo, especially in the area of operation of the bloc's regional force.