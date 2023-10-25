Liberia: Cummings Undecided

-After meeting Weah and Boakai separately

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Political Leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings is said to be undecided following meetings with both incumbent President George Weah and former Vice President Joseph Boakai ahead of the November 14, 2023, Presidential runoff.

The pending presidential runoff is a repeat of the 2017 Presidential runoff which saw incumbent President Weah sweep his way to power. The difference ahead of this one is his former allied Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson finds himself on the other side with Amb. Boakai.

In a brief social media post following his meeting with both incumbent President Weah and former VP Boakai, Mr. Cummings said his CPP will continue to engage both CDC and Unity Party to determine their position.

"Today, I was pleased to separately host both Pres. George Weah and former Vice President Joseph Boakai at my residence, at their respective request.

The CPP will continue to engage both the CDC and the Unity Party as we determine our position for the runoff, inspite of our concerns raised with the NEC. We will be speaking to the nation tomorrow in details as to what will inform our decision as the CPP.

I want to thank both leaders of their parties for visiting and for the fruitful discussions we had today.

May God bless Liberia.

Thank you and good night." Cummings wrote on his social media page. -Othello B. Garblah