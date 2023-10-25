Liberia: NEC Postpones Bhofal Chambers Election Case

The Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has postponed the hearing of the election case between House Speaker Bhofal Chambers and his rival Anthony Williams.

On Tuesday, the NEC Board of Commissioners began hearing the case from Maryland County Electoral District #2 involving Mr. Chambers and Williams.

So far, results from the district have put Mr. Willliams in the lead over Mr. Chambers.

Chambers has represented Maryland District #2 since 2006, but his quest for a fourth six-year term has been brutally resisted by Mr. Williams, a young former student leader.

Following the NEC's announcement of poll results from the district, Mr. Chambers filed a complaint before the NEC Board of Commissioners demanding a rerun of the election in some parts of his district.

According to Speaker Chambers' legal team, they have evidence that there was alleged ballot stuffing on Election Day.

Chambers' lawyers claimed that their observers were chased out by the presence of a country devil, a traditional mask dancer used in most of Liberia's rural areas by local leaders to exercise power.

The complaining legal counsels alleged that traditional chiefs brought out a country devil and took siege of ballot boxes at polling precinct #27020 in Old Sodoken, Maryland County.

According to them, the precinct in question is comprised of two polling centers.

They further claimed to have evidence that there were more votes cast in that polling center instead of the regular 550 votes to be cast at a polling center.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking to journalists at the NEC office in Sinkor, Speaker Chambers' Political Officer Mr. George Watkins said Tuesday, October 24 was the date set aside to hear their complaint.

Watkins noted that they are going to follow all the legal processes.

According to him, they could not go with the case on Tuesday because the Board of Commissioners said Mr. Williams didn't have lawyers.

He said Williams requested the NEC to give him up to Thursday to appear with his lawyers.

Meanwhile, Watkins said they believe in the legal process and they believe that the right thing will be done.

At the same time, he called on supporters to remain calm and trust the legal process.

This paper recently reported a looming legal battle over the Pleebo election results amidst allegations of ballot stuffing in a leaked audio recording.

The district made headlines on election night when traditional chiefs allegedly brought out a country devil to take siege of ballot boxes at the precinct.