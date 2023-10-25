Liberia: 'I Lost a Golden Opportunity'

-Rep. Kiazolu concedes defeat in Grand Cape Mount

Montserrado County Representative Hanson Kiazolu has termed the Grand Cape Mount County senatorial seat as a desperately needed golden opportunity that he lost in the October 10, 2023, presidential and legislative elections.

Mr. Kiazolu, who is the incumbent representative of Montserrado County Electoral District #17, recently contested for the senate in Grand Cape Mount County, but was defeated by Madam Dabba Varpilah, on the ticket of the Unity Party.

Addressing some residents who had gone to wish him a happy birthday on Tuesday, the defeated senatorial candidate recounted that he usually celebrates his birthday every year in a notable fashion in the county.

But Kiazolu indicated that with the golden opportunity lost, it is now impossible to have any big celebration this year.

"Normally, every year, what I go about doing, I celebrate my birthday when I achieve. This year, we could not achieve and desperately we missed that opportunity, so I don't see the need for us to celebrate," he said.

The Montserrado County lawmaker instead said he is now focused on reflecting and recalibrating to get prepared for another celebration in 2024.

At the same time, as the National Elections Commission on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 declared the runoff presidential election between President George Weah and Ambassador Joseph Boakai, the lawmaker said his biggest focus is the election of former Vice President Boakai.

"I wanted to make some critical decisions because if I'm not part of the plan, I can't be part of it. It's like CDC people afraid to incorporate us because they say our desire for Joseph Boakai is high," Kiazolu adds. Editing by Jonathan Browne