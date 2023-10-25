Ghana: Military Personnel Not Withdrawn From Mepe Operations - GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has not withdrawn military personnel deployed to Mepe in the Volta Region for Humanitarian Relief Operations following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

A statement issued by Naval Captain M.A Larbi of the GAF Public Relations Directorate in Accra yesterday said media reports and series of social media posts especially on Twitter (X) about the withdrawal were untrue.

"GAF wishes to categorically state that the information in circulation is inaccurate and that the personnel have not been given any 'orders from above' to withdraw from Mepe or any other community affected by the spillage, contrary to the social media posts," it said.

According to the statement the Humanitarian Relief Operations (Operation Boafo), being conducted by the Ghana Navy's Riverine Command and the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Army was being executed in phases.

"As of October 22, 2023, the situation in Mepe has been brought under considerable control and therefore it became necessary to urgently redeploy some personnel and equipment to other distressed communities around Battor and its environs, which were in dire need of support," it said.

Following the deployment of additional personnel and equipment to these distressed communities, the statement said the operations was varied to suit the evolving situation.

"It must be placed on record that for the purpose of this operation, GAF has established an Emergency Operations Centre which is coordinating all GAF activities in a harmonised manner in conjunction with National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)," it said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement said currently, personnel of the Naval Riverine Command and the Army's 48 Engineer Regiment were still deployed and conducting the relief operations (Operation Boafo) in accordance with the exigencies of the situation, at Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Adidome, Aveyime, New Bakpa, Big Ada Ada Foah and the surrounding communities.

It said the personnel were equipped with 10 naval boats and four engineer assault boats and from October 13, 2023 till date

GAF had rescued about 12,000 persons.

"GAF therefore wishes to assure the general public that as recently reported in the media of the thousands of persons rescued and marked efforts being made to support victims, it will not relent in the quest to ensure urgent, equitable and appropriate response and support to all persons and communities affected by the spillage in conjunction with all stakeholders," it said.

It is recalled that on September 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority started a controlled spill from the Akosombo and Kpong dams due to the heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment, resulting in a fast rise in the water level at Akosombo Dam.

By the beginning of October, the water level was still rising rapidly, exceeding the maximum operating level of 276 feet and following more rains and rise in the water level, the spillage was increasing leading to flooding that has resulted in loss of property running into millions of cedis.