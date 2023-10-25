Ghana: (DABOTECH Launches 25th Anniversary in Tamale

Tamale — The Dabokpa Technical Institute (DABOTECH) in the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region on Friday, launched its 25th anniversary on the theme 'Breaking Barriers, Leading Change; 25 Years of Technical Advancement.'

The school is the only institution that offers the highest number of Vocational and Technical Programmes in the country at the Pre-Tertiary level.

Speaking at the launched, the Principal of the Dabokpa Technical Institute (DABOTECH), Ms Mariama Mahama, said the institute started as a Girls Boarding Middle School in the early 60s, and later became a Home Science Centre to schools around the northern enclaves.

She stated that in the early 70s, the Home Science Centre for schools was phased out and for the establishment of the Vocational School under the government and the World Bank piloted project for tailors and dress makers association.

The Principal added that the school became a fully Technical and Vocational Institute to offer National Programmes in the 80s.

Some of the progarmmes, she mentioned were the Needle Work and Dress Making, whilst the Technical Programmes included Carpentry and Joinery, Blocklaying and Concreting as well as Fashion and Design.

She stated that, in 1998, the school became a fully-fledged Technical Institute and had, since then witnessed a tremendous number of growth in both student population and infrastructural development.

"Through our high and low, we are ensuring that we remain committed at the forefront of Technical Advancement in Education in the country," she said.

She added that the institute over the past years had consistently produced skilled professionals who were doing great in their various respective fields both local and international.

The Principal said many of their past students had gone on to become industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators, making significant contributions to society and the nation at large.

She however, advised students to take technical educational seriously as it would help them after completion of their programmes in the school.

"Many of you will become masters on your own after living this school, all that you are learning here is important to the society," she stated.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, applauded the management of the school for organising the anniversary.

He said technical education was a key tool to the development of every nation around the globe, saying "without technical education many countries will not have been where they are today."

Mr Iddrisu advised the students to take "every little thing" they were doing in the school serious to achieve their academic purpose.

He said the school was achieving its purpose for which it was established, "I'm told that the school has manufactured a number of tricycles, repairing of vehicles and putting up a number of buildings in the school by the students themselves."

Mr Iddrisu urged the chief and the assembly to desist from selling lands close to state institutions and must remember that development was continuous process and these institutions could further need expansions in future.

The MP commended the school authorities for protecting the school land from the encroachers