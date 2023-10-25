Ghana: Election 2024 Will Be a Test for Ghana's Democratic Architecture - GJA

24 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Election 2024 will be a test of character for Ghana's democratic and security architecture, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has stated.

Consequently, it said the media's role in ensuring a successful exercise could not be underestimated and was imperative that the media be given a conducive environment to operate before, during and after the elections.

The General Secretary of the GJA, Mr Kofi Yeboah said this in a statement to declare the readiness of the Association to host the 27th Annual GJA Media Awards slated for Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

On the theme; 'Leveraging media freedom to sustain the democratic and security architecture: The litmus test of Election 2024,' the awards ceremony is expected to highlight the media's significance towards democratic development and promotion of national security.

The flagship annual event is meant to celebrate professional excellence with awards in 34 competitive categories up for grabs.

It is expected to be attended by at least 1000 participants, including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives of local and international media partners, representatives of Corporate Ghana and members of the inky fraternity.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, will be the keynote speaker at the event which will be chaired by the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, and the US Ambassador to Ghana, H. E. Virginia E. Palmer, are also expected at the ceremony.

In attendance will also be the Ghana Police Band noted for great performances at such events.

