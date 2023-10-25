Gambia: NAATIP Intensifies Campaign Against Human Trafficking

National Agency Against Trafficking-in-Persons (NAATIP) last Thursday conducted a day's sensitisation for students and the community of Kalaji on some key elements of Trafficking-In-Persons (TIP) and how to identify victims of trafficking, among a host of others.

The day's event, which targets communities and students in Foni Jarrol, was held at Kalaji. Also, the move comes as The Gambia like most developing countries is confronted with serious challenges when it comes to combating the ugly menace mostly targeting young women and children.

NAATIP as the leading agency mandated to protect, prevent and prosecute issues of Trafficking-In-Persons in The Gambia, thought it prudent to raise more advocacy on how to combat this growing menace.

In his welcoming address, Saikou Ceesay, an investigator at NAATIP, reminded participants about the issue of Trafficking-In-Persons (TIP), further calling on communities to be always on the alert and report any suspected cases to the authorities.

He acknowledged the fact that TIP is on the increase and it is important for communities to be familiar with the dangers involved.

For his part, Tijan Faal, investigator at NAATIP, acknowledged that human trafficking is a serious threat that poses great danger to nations and the globe at large.

Faal acknowledged that human trafficking revolves around three main elements, which are the act, means and the purpose.

The act, he added, has no boundary and it is such that 'if one is lured into the act, it would be difficult to escape.'

"It is the responsibility of government to ensure full safety and protection of its citizens. However, the nature and threat of this alarming act pose to nations, calls for hands on deck and to stand firm to end it

He observed that human trafficking is a criminal act with women and children being the most vulnerable or easy to deceive.

"It is a total violation of the rights especially against victims. Therefore, we need to stand firm against it. This act is a modern-day slavery and it is happening everywhere. It can be committed everywhere both in internally and externally. Basically, it involves taking a person from his or other country of origin and taking advantage of his or her against their will."

Faal revealed that as the practice intensifies, organ harvesting has become another phenomenon, where people's kidneys are being harvested against their will.

He thus called the need for people to expose agents, who are bent on making millions out of these dirty jobs, saying these agents are benefitting millions in 'dirty and illicit monies.'

Faal indicated that 'if the victim is a boy' those are the ones who are mostly lured into drug trafficking or forced to work on mine fields and farms without pay.

The criminals behind this lucrative act, he added, are doing it for their selfish interest and that it is high time people are aware of this act not to fall victim.

Faal, also reminded that in any business, the higher the demand; the higher the supply, therefore it is important for communities to report any suspected cases to the police or NAATIP.

"Most of the victims have life-long trauma, which sometimes 'if left unattended', could affect the society as youth are the future leaders. Therefore, this meeting is very important as it will arm participants with the requisite knowledge and insight into the evolving trend of trafficking in persons."