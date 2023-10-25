Gambia: Brikama Nawettan Knockout Nawettan Update

Brikama Sports Committee (BSC) has started its 2023 'nawettan' knockout competition following the completion of the league group phase matches at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The annual Brikama nawettan is producing scintillating and fascinating fixtures.

Puntalana FC defeated Yarambamba FA 3-1 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless.

The win earns Puntalana FC a place in the round of 16 of the annual Brikama nawettan knockout.

Yarambamba FA will now hang their boots until next year after their elimination from both the league and knockout competition.

Kutajonbulu FC beat Justice FC 5-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless.

The victory earns Kutajonbulu FC a place in the round of sixteen of the annual Brikama nawettan knockout competition.

Justice FC will now switch their attention to the league competition following their elimination from the knockout championship.

Dangam FC thrashed Sabou United 3-1 to advance to the round of 16 of the annual Brikama knockout.

Karamba Sanyang, Ebrima Camara and Anthony Kanform all registered their names on the score sheet for Dangam FC.

Ousman Mansally scored the consolation goal for Sabou United during the match.

The win earns Dangam FC a spot in the round of 16 of the Brikama knockout competition.

Sabou United will now hang their boots until next year following their exit from both the league and knockout competition.

Waa Farato played a scintillating 3-3 draw against Amasa.

The penalty shootouts were postponed.

Fortune FA demolished lackluster Cong-Bi FC 7-2 to progress to the round of 16 of the Brikama nawettan knockout competition.

Malick Bojang inspired the petroleum boys to a comfortable 4-1 first-half lead before adding 3 goals in the second half.

Fortune FA, who secured a place in the round of 16 of the league competition, also progressed to the round of 16 of the knockout championship.

Lackluster Cong-Bi is out of both the league and knockout competitions.

The results for earlier matches are:

Niro Legacy 2-1 Dreamers FC

Orlando Magic 1 (4-5) 1 Daru United

Nema United 1-0 Bere-Chimo FC

