Gambia: Sukuta Triumphs in Wcr Zonal Tournament

Sukuta on Sunday defeated Sanyang 2-1 in their third Group A match played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium to secure their second victory in the 2023 West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

The Dembadou boys knew that a defeat against Sanyang would dash their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the annual West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

The Sukutarians came all out for the maximum points and scored two goals in the match to snatch a hard fought victory over Sanyang.

Sanyang scored one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The victory earns Sukuta top-spot in Group A of the 2023 West Coast Region zonal football tournament with 6 points after three group outings.

Meanwhile, Kombo East defeated COSDA 1-0 in their Group B fixture played at the Kuloro Football Field to grab their first win in the annual West Coast Region zonal football tournament.