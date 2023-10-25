Gambia: UNFPA Launches Gambia Investment Case

The Office of the Vice President in collaboration with UNFPA The Gambia last Friday launched The Gambia Investment Case, a document that details compelling evidence on the need to invest in sexual and reproductive health of women and girls. The event was launched at a ceremony held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Hall.

The Investment Case represents a comprehensive and data-driven analysis of the challenges and opportunities we face in achieving transformative results in maternal health, family planning and gender-based violence

Seraphine Wakana, UN resident coordinator in The Gambia, described the event as a significant milestone in our collective journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and advancing the wellbeing of the people of The Gambia especially through SDGs 3 and 5.

"We are here to launch the Investment Case for The Gambia, a pivotal document that will guide our efforts in the years to come. The Investment Case represents a comprehensive and data-driven analysis of the challenges and opportunities we face in achieving transformative results in maternal health, family planning and gender-based violence."

These issues, she observed, are not only fundamental human rights, but also key drivers of sustainable development.

"When we invest in the health, wellbeing and the empowerment of women and girls, we are investing in the future of our nation."

The UNFPA resident coordinator made reference to research conducted by UNFPA in 2019, and of course the financial magnitude of the task ahead, saying achieving transformative results by 2030 in priority countries including The Gambia requires both financial and technical resources.

This, she added, necessitates a concerted effort to mobilise domestic resources and prioritise these critical areas, reminding that The Gambia like many countries faces unique challenges in achieving these transformative results.

For her part, Ndeye Rose Sarr, UNFPA country rep, expressed delight to be associated with the event, saying the initiative has the potential to bring about significant change for both women and girls in The Gambia.

She also expressed gratitude to the Office of the President for spearheading the laudable initiative and further acknowledging the support of all key ministries and stakeholders, who were part of the steering committee, overseeing the development of the document.

"We thank them for their unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing issue of maternal mortality, family planning and gender-based violence in The Gambia."

She revealed The Gambia Investment Case for sexual and reproductive health, which looks at three UNFPA transformative results, is a comprehensive document that is the result of close consultation and collaboration between the government and UNFPA alongside other partners.

"The document outlines financial strategies with three scenarios that are required to achieve the shared vision of zero preventable maternal death, zero unmet need for family planning and zero gender based violence by 2030. This is a significant step towards realising several transformational objectives."

The Gambia Investment Case for Sexual and Reproductive Health, she added, would support the visionary roadmap that is fully supported by the government and that it is just not more than a plan but a commitment to act.

Baboucarr Buoye, minister of Public Service, who launched the report on behalf of the vice president, recalled that during the international conference on population and development's 25th anniversary celebrations in 2019, The Gambia renewed and strengthened its commitment to improve access to utilisation of sexual and reproductive health services including family planning, to prevent maternal death and to eliminate all forms of gender-based violence.

"The United Nations Population Fund has outlined three significant and transformational objectives to pursue. Specifically, The Gambia's ability to achieve these transformative results by 2030, hinges on the need for expediting progress, addressing resource shortfalls and garnering political commitment at all levels."

Minister Bouye explained further that the investment case serves as a compelling argument for potential investors, underscoring positive outcomes resulting from the strategic allocation and the deliberate and efficient use of resources, for critical priorities in a given context.

"It serves as a driving force to expedite the acceleration and achievement of the three zeros and allows for concentrated efforts on addressing outstanding issues at national level. The Gambia's investment provides a clear overview of the requirements, funding flows and financial shortfalls associated with reaching the three zeros."

The launch was graced by cabinet ministers and members of the diplomatic corps among a host of others.