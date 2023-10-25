Gambia: New League Campaign to Begin On 10th November

The Gambia's new league season is set to begin on 10th November 2023.

League champions, Real de Banjul will clash to defend their league title after lifting the country's Elite League trophy last season.

Wallidan, The Gambia Armed Forces, Brikama United and Falcons FC will all vie to snatch the league trophy away from Real de Banjul.

TMT FC, BST Galaxy FC and Bombada will all scuffle to stay in the country's Elite League for another season.

The trio gained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League after their astonishing performance in the country's Second Division League last season.

Hawks and PSV Wellingara will clash to regain promotion to the First Division League next season following their demotion to the country's Second Tier last season.

The duo finished second-place from bottom and bottom-places respectively on the country's Second Tier table.

Hawks finished second-place from bottom on the Second Division League table with 31 points after thirty league outings.

PSV Wellingara finished bottom-place on the country's Second Tier table with 21 points in thirty league matches.