Gambia: Ecobank Presents Computers Worth Over D1m to LKUBS, Refurbishes Computer Lab

Ecobank Gambia on Saturday 21st October 2023, presented computers worth over one million dalasis to Latrikunda Upper Basic School (LKUBS) and refurbished the school's entire computer laboratory.

The presentation coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Pan African bank dubbed Ecobank Day, which was celebrated in 32 countries across Africa. The move is in fulfilment of the bank's corporate social responsibility.

Also, Ecobank Gambia is currently on a three-year new educational campaign dubbed 'Transforming Africa through Education'. The theme for this year is -'Excel with Digital Skills.'

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Ecobank Gambia has supported several institutions in the country including schools, public health facilities and communities among others.

Welcoming the gathering, Mrs Kura Jobe, principal of LKUBS described the digital project as magnificent and thanked the bank for the swift intervention.

She commended the bank for extending support to LKUBS with computers as well as refurbishing the computer laboratory, while assuring that the donated material would be put into good use.

John Nyaaba, managing Director for Ecobank Gambia, reminded that they are also celebrating the Ecobank Day, which he added, is being celebrated in 32 countries where the bank exists.

He said following a comprehensive assessment among several schools, the bank realized that LKUBS has a good plan in their digital education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This, he said, motivated the bank to reach out to the school with computers and refurbished the computer lab.

MD Nyaaba said the bank is working on improving the life and livelihoods of the people so as to contribute to human development.

"We are proud to embark on a three-year campaign of Transforming Africa through Education." he said.

The campaign, he added, would raise awareness of the youth and enable them to excel in digital skills.

"Ecobank has made huge investment in digital technology to make sure our customers know digital banking." he noted.

Ebrima Sisawo, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Basic and Secondary School (MOBSE), said the bank's support to the school has been recognised and appreciated.

Sisawo said education requires collective support from all and besides there is a greater need for children to start digital literacy as early as grade four to ensure they grow up with digital skills.

"Your intervention is of great service to the nation," he said.

Hon. Madi K. Ceesay, representative for Serekunda West Constituency, said: "I am not surprised to see this bank giving back because it is a pan African bank and in Africa giving back is our tradition. It is our social security."

Maimuna Jallow, student at the school delivered the vote of thanks.