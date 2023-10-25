Gambia: Kiang Kemoto Residents Hail NRA for 87k Million Road Project

The inhabitants of Kiang Kemoto in the Lower River Region have hailed the National Roads Authority (NRA) for the ongoing construction of the 87km Kiang West Road project.

The project, according to some elders in the community, will not only end their years of dis-connectivity due to poor state of their roads, but will now give them easy access to hospitals, schools, and markets amongst others.

The Kiang West Road project is divided into two phases: Phase 1 which is 39km starts from Kiang Sankandi to Kiang Karantaba, while Phase 2 which is 48km starts from Kiang Kenema to Kiang Kemoto respectively.

The consultant of the project is CityScapes Associates, while the contractor is Gai Construction.

During a recent visit to the site, Sulayman Sumareh Janneh, deputy managing director, NRA stated that the 87km Kiang West Road project is one of the projects they have been supervising, saying they are very impressed with the pace and progress of the project so far.

George Jatta, a technical director at NRA, reiterated that the 87km Kiang West Road project is divided in two phases, adding that phase 1, which is 39km started from Kiang Sankandi to Karantaba, while the phase 2, which is 48km (is the road which branches at Karantaba) started from Kiang Kenema to Kemoto.

According to him, 75% of the work has already been completed in phase 1, while phase 2 is above 60%.

"We have already started the surface treatment in phase 1 and it remains 13km, while in phase 2, we have not started any surface treatment yet," TD Jatta divulged.

Kenneth Ken Johnson, a resident engineer of the Kiang West Road Project, restated that they have done more than 75% of the work in Phase 1, while now approaching 60% of the work in Phase 2.

Alagie Dembo Kinteh, a resident of Kiang Kemoto, expressed delight with the progress made, saying Kiang West have been suffering when it's comes to their road infrastructure.

"I want to use the opportunity to thank the NRA and the government of The Gambia. We want to inform the government that the current road project is very safe and promising."

Fatou Njie, another resident of Kiang Kemoto, who spoke on behalf of the Kemoto women, expressed similar sentiments. She described the project as timely and that they've long suffered due to poor state of their roads.

Arfang M.S. Camara, Communication Officer, NRA